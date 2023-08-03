DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities arrested a suspect accused of murdering his wife after human remains were found inside suitcases.

Delray Police arrested 78-year-old William Lowe, Wednesday.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

Lowe appeared before a judge, Thursday

On July 24, three suitcases were found floating in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach that contained the remains.

Police revealed that at his Delray Beach apartment, they found large amounts of blood in the living room, dining room, the bath tub and the drains in the bathroom.

According to the police report, drag marks were also found at the residence where Lowe and his wife lived, as well as a chainsaw charger and cover. The report also mentioned that there was a trail of blood leading to Lowe’s apartment.

The chainsaw was found at a nearby storage unit with blood on the blade chain and housing. In the storage unit, police also found hair tissue and bone fragments.

The victim was identified as 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

People that live in the quiet community responded to the alleged murder.

“My daughter lives on the street, so just in and out, the last couple of days, there’s been a lot of police activity,” Brenda Larocca said. “So it’s just distributing in the fact that this kind of event has happened into the Delray community, such a small, niche community and so distributing as gruesome as the details are.”

Police are still asking people in the area to provide them with surveillance video as their investigation continues.

