DELAND, Florida (WESH) — The DeLand Police Department responded to another shooting that occurred outside McCabe’s bar in the city early Saturday morning.

According to DeLand police, the shooting happened at McCabe’s Bar, where the suspect, identified as Calvin Roosevelt Gilbert, 55, had been drinking with the victim.

Witnesses said Gilbert confronted the victim outside the bar after closing time over a beer that Gilbert had purchased for the other and demanded reimbursement for the drink.

The verbal exchange escalated into an argument in the bar’s rear parking lot before Gilbert allegedly drew a 9mm handgun and fired one round towards the victim from approximately three feet away.

The other man was not hit, having ducked to avoid the shot, and the bullet struck an exterior cooler. DPD and Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 2:05 a.m. A single 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Surveillance video captured the incident and showed the suspect fleeing the area on foot before entering a tan 1999 Nissan Quest minivan and leaving the scene northbound on N. Amelia Avenue.

Gilbert was identified by the victim and bar staff through a photo lineup. The victim said he did not know Gilbert before that night.

Both the victim and the bar have said they will be pressing charges against Gilbert, who remains at large at this time.

Per DPD, Gilbert was taken into custody Sunday and booked in the Volusia County Jail without bond.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

