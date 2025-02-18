CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida homeowner says he fears for his children’s safety after a driver was caught on camera careening into his mailbox in Cape Coral.

Vladimir Vaglenov said the vehicle’s speed and impact are what shocked him.

“If we didn’t have the camera here, we would have never been able to know exactly what happened,” he said.

Surveillance cameras outside his home captured the moment the vehicle careened off the road and into his mailbox.

Vladimir says he had never seen the car before the crash. However, when he checked his security camera, he noticed the car drove by mere minutes before the incident occurred.

“I mean, there’s a little bit of craziness here and there, but that specific event was out of the ordinary,” he said.

The driver, who may have been going for a joyride, left behind his under bumper before they came to a screeching halt in some bushes, fleeing on foot.

“The first time they didn’t crash, but the second time they must have taken a little extra speed, lost control, and ended up wrecking the vehicle right there on the corner,” Vladimir said.

Although Vladimir and his wife, Holly, lost their mailbox, he says his main concern is his two children and the children who live near the road, as they spend the afternoon outside together.

“Events like this sink your heart down to the ground because what if something happened to your child because of somebody who is trying to have a good time at 2:40 in the afternoon?”

As of Tuesday, the reckless driver has not been caught. Vladimir is hoping that will change soon.

“You can give your apology, and I’ll accept it,” he said. “Or you can wait for the universe to hand you your karma.”

