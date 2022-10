(WSVN) - A bolt of light caught on camera in Southwest Florida.

It was captured on a home surveillance camera in Cape Coral.

The same area was severely impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the lightning strike.

The property of those homeowners was not damaged.

