LONGWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) — A “bear-y” sneaky intruder was caught on camera mistaking some packages for a midnight snack.

The curious bear seemed interested after it came across a pair of Amazon delivery packages that were left outside of a home in Longwood.

After sinking its teeth into the packages, the bear seemed to realize whatever was inside wasn’t edible.

Moments later, it started to walk away before deciding to take one of the packages with it.

The homeowner said the bear dropped the package further down the walkway before eventually wandering away.

