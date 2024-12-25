COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — If you were looking for Santa Claus, he might have been surfing over in Cocoa Beach.

Thousands of people showed up Tuesday to witness hundreds of Santas gliding the waves and hanging ten.

“How many people are local?” said the announcer.

“Woo-hoo,” yelled some of the beachgoers.

Dozens of surfing Santas spent Christmas at Coca Beach, and the ocean did not disappoint, as surfers Sabastian Hess and Joseph Negron can attest.

“I mean, it’s intense, man. The waves are big and fast, but it’s a fun time with all those guys out there. All those people, it’s fun,” said Hess.

“The waves are great, and everybody’s loving it,” said Negron. “It’s a little cold. We got some of us wearing wet suits, some of us aren’t, but you got to do what you can with what you got, you know?”

Organizers estimated about 15,000 people came out to hear live music and watch the Santas surf while enjoying time with family and friends and celebrating the holidays in a way only Floridians can.

George Trosset, the original surfing Santa, said he is amazed at what this Cocoa Beach charity event has become.

“What could be better? Back in 2009, I went surfing as Santa. Some friends said they want to join me the following year, and it’s just kind of exploded, and my heart is full,” he said. “There is so many happy people here, there’s so many happy surfers, there’s spectators, everybody here is in a good mood.”

T-shirts sold at the event raise money for several organizations, including Grind for Life, a charity that fights cancer, and Who We Play For, which screens kids for sudden cardiac issues.

“Lots of activity going on, and excited to work with Who We Play For to set the CPR and AED world record,” said Daniel Hodges with Orlando Health.

“It’s a big, exciting day for locals and tourists alike. Everybody’s here with all their festive gear on. There are good vibes,” said Rachel White, a surfing Santa enthusiast.

Tuesday marked the 16th year of this special surfing event.

