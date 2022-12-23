(WSVN) - Santas traded in sleighs for surfboards on Cocoa Beach.

The annual Christmas Eve event will be taking place once again this year from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday.

About 10,000 people attended last year’s event with crowds stretching three blocks just to get onto the sand.

The holiday tradition has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.