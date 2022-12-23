(WSVN) - Santas traded in sleighs for surfboards on Cocoa Beach.

The annual Christmas Eve event will be taking place once again this year from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday.

About 10,000 people attended last year’s event with crowds stretching three blocks just to get onto the sand.

The holiday tradition has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox