WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man who has been surfing all his life is on the road to recovery after a wild and painful encounter. He survived a shark attack and now he is sharing his story.

“So I’m blessed it wasn’t worse,” said shark attack survivor Bert Krebs.

It started out as a typical surfing day for Krebs near West Palm Beach.

Bert was enjoying the waves with his friends when he was knocked off his board. That was when things took a painful turn.

“I thought I kicked a rock or something. And all of a sudden there was the bite and two seconds later it was done. It bit me, I either pulled my leg away or it let go. I knew right away what happened,” said Krebs.

He remembers an off-duty firefighter was also at the beach and dove to the rescue.

Krebs was then rushed to a local hospital.

“The shark basically took a bite of the entire foot and it seems like slowly it ultimately took the small toe-off at the end. So we have to deal with the damage on the foot and a toe that was missing as well,” said Dr. Faris Azar.

Despite the dangers of suffering and a long road to recovery, Bert said he can’t wait to get back out on the water.

“It’s part of their world, and I’m just visiting their world and I accept the things that go on with it,” said Krebs.

The longtime surfer added he is grateful to be alive and has an immense amount of respect for the creatures he shares the ocean with.

