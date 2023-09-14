NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Mark Summerset, the surfer who encountered a shark off New Smyrna Beach, is now sharing his account of the incident.

Speaking out for the first time since the attack, Summerset described the terrifying moment when a shark bit him in the face and the subsequent fight for survival.

“It felt like a bear trap. It was definitely a fight or flight situation,” Summerset recounted.

Summerset had been out surfing earlier this week and was about to reposition himself on his board when the unexpected incident occurred.

“When he closed in, he closed in like this,” Summerset explained, gesturing to the area near his face where he sustained injuries. “He came in like this, as you can see, I got the abrasion on the bottom, and on here I got a gnarly battle wound.”

The surfer’s recollection of the attack provides a firsthand glimpse into the intensity of the encounter with the shark.

Following the attack, a quick-thinking woman on the shore immediately dialed 911, alerting emergency responders to Summerset’s critical situation. He was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals worked tirelessly to address his injuries.

Reports indicate that Summerset received nearly two dozen stitches as a result of the shark bite.

Shark encounters are common in the waters off New Smyrna Beach, which is often referred to as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World” due to the frequency of such incidents.

