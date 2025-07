NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla (WSVN)– A surfer was attacked by a shark over the weekend in a painful encounter.

The 40-year-old was in the water off of New Smyrna Beach when he was bitten in the arm.

The man underwent several hours of surgery after being rushed to the hospital.

According to family he will be right back in the water as soon as he can.

