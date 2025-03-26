HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A substitute teacher in Hillsborough County is in trouble with the law after being accused of trying to start a fight with a 14-year-old student.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Benjamin Barnes got into an argument with the child and used racially charged language while snatching the child’s phone out of his hands.

Barnes is not a teacher with Hillsborough County but a substitute with a third-party company known as Kelly Services.

Although the motive behind the incident is unclear, Barnes was charged with battery.

