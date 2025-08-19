TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students are heading back to campus for the fall, including one who still has a bullet lodged in her spine.

During Madison Askins’ spring semester at Florida State University, she was wounded when another student opened fire on campus, killing two people and injuring several more, back in April.

Now months later, Askins is proving that moment will not define or stop her.

“He doesn’t get my future plans, he doesn’t deserve to stop us from enjoying our college university life,” said Askins.

Trading her blonde hair for a fresh new darker look Askins is ready to take on the final year of her master’s program.

“I got that red, that copper more fall colors, getting ready to get back to campus, I got my nails done,” said Askins.

Askins is now moving around a lot better and no longer having to rely on her walker as much, despite having a bullet still lodged in her spine.

Doctors are still deliberating whether the bullet should be removed or not.

“I would love to go traveling once I’m slightly better,” said Askins.

The grad student spent her summer balancing doctors appointments with an internship in Nashville.

“I learned so much, I’m so glad i went, physical ability-wise definitely sucked, It did hurt,” said Askins. “But, the good news is my company was very understandable, they helped me get a standing desk and everything, which made it so much easier.”

Askins admitted that some moments still hit her hard.

“I do seek counseling, I do have triggers, I acknowledge all of that but I keep going,” said Askins.

Madison is often reminded that she’s unconquerable, through family, friends, the university, and even her new emotional support cat Nav’i.

“He’s my little ESA animal, we’re taking him up to Tallahassee.”

Askins’ advice to other students is to not let fear take control.

“Make sure that you have those hard conversations with your loved ones about crisis situations and what to do because it can save you or a loved one in any moment,” said Askins.

Classes at FSU start next Monday, and University officials were instructed to do building inspections ahead of the beginning the semester.

