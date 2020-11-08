Strong gusts, heavy rain buffet Upper Keys as Monroe residents brace for Eta

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Scattered showers in parts of the Florida Keys have given way to gusty winds and heavy downpours, as Tropical Storm Eta spins closer to the Sunshine State.

7News cameras captured rain falling sideways and big waves crashing against the shoreline in Key Largo, just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, as sustained winds of 55 mph and wind gusts of up to 70 mph buffeted the area.

Some trouble spots like the Stillwright Point subdivision were already flooded by nightfall, as drivers were seen carefully making their way through.

Earlier in the day, Monroe County residents took no chances and made sure they were ready to face hurricane-force winds, as Tropical Storm Eta inched closer.

“We are concerned, but we just take the precautions and the necessary things that we need to to do for your family,” said Key Largo resident Kevin Williams.

“Normally we’d be leaving out of here, but we’re going to ride it out,” said Key Largo resident Maryjane Williams

Cudjoe Key resident Al Woodall filled up several canisters with gasoline at a Shell station in Big Pine Key.

It takes a lot to faze Monroe County residents.

“It’s just wind and rain,” said a resident.

But that doesn’t mean they’re unprepared for the inclement weather.

“I’d say about an hour ago, we had lines out to the road,” said Ralph Bosque, the gas station’s manager.

Woodall said he’s ready for all the rain, potential storm surge and power outages the system could bring.

“On my canal, it floods … It’s going to take at least a foot to come over, and then it spills over into my pool,” he said.

Big Pine Key resident Bruce Reed said he’s making sure he has enough gas to keep his generator running.

“Yeah, I just want to keep some fans going and a fish tank running, and everything will be all right,” he said.

The Florida Keys remain under a Hurricane Warning.

In Key Largo, 7News cameras captured resident Loralee Carpenter putting up shutters and tying up patio furniture.

“In an abundance of caution, I went ahead and boarded up the windows on the predominant side where we’re going to have most of our wind, at least initially, from the East,” she said. “Now it’s a wait-and-see game.”

Residents seen securing their boats said they’re not too worried about the storm but are nevertheless keeping a close eye on the situation.

“If we have to go and get in the car, we’ll hop in the car and go, but we’re hoping to not have to do that, so we’ll see,” said Key Largo resident Melissa Crowley.

“We’re trying to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Williams.

About an hour down south, in Marathon, the staff at The Turtle Hospital moved the sea turtles to higher ground as they prepare for an expected storm surge.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured Duval Street in Key West nearly empty on a dreary, overcast Sunday night. Some businesses are boarded up, and sandbags have been placed against the entrances.

One couple, Kirubel and his fiancee Nialani Anthony, said the’re not bothered by the approaching storm.

“We just got engaged in Vegas, and then her birthday is today, so we just flew out,” said Kirubel.

“The storm just means we get a little extra time together,” said Anthony.

They weren’t alone. Visitor Shantnu Sharma said he got his first taste of what it’s like to ride a tropical storm.

“We have never had this experience of hurricanes, ever, but the way the people behave in a place like this — they are calm, they’re composed, and they stand out,” he said.

Monroe County has opened three shelters, including one at Key West High School that had about 40 people, Sunday afternoon. The other two shelters are at Marathon High School and Coral Shores High School.

All three shelters are all pet-friendly, and COVID-19 protocols are being strictly enforced. Anyone planning to go must wear a face mask in order to enter.

Residents know where the high ground is: the school parking lot. Dozens of people have left their vehicles there just in case.

The Marathon Airport has closed and the Key West International Airport is scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Officials said they will be reevaluating the situation Monday morning.

Monroe County officials have ordered evacuations of mobile home parks, live-aboard vessels and simlar units.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.