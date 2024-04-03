NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A strange object crashed into a Florida home, leaving a hole in the roof and the floor and narrowly missing someone inside.

The object left homeowner Alejandro Otero wondering where it came from. He thinks it’s from outer space.

“It used to have a cylindrical shape, and you can tell by the shape of the top that it traveled in this direction through the atmosphere, when it burned, created in this burn and melting the metal over in this direction,” he said.

The unknown two-pound object crashed through the family’s home in Naples.

“It’s either space junk or a space meteorite. It’s 50/50,” said a person on video.

Otero said his son was home alone when he heard a loud bang.

“It was a tremendous sound, and it almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all,” he said.

Otero called the Collier County Sheriff’s Office after making the discovery. They helped Otero dig out the object after it crashed throughseveral layers of ceiling and the floor.

“Is it heavy?” Otero asked the deputies. “Holy cow! Are you kidding me?”

“I was shaken, I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage?” said Otero. “And, you know, totally, I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

Otero said he thinks the object came from space.

“The International Space Station had scheduled debris coming from them to land into Earth, and to go through the atmosphere, burn and safely land, whatever it was left, in the ocean, the Pacific, or any other areas, northern urban areas,” said Otero.

There are several articles online about trash from the space station hitting Earth on March 8, the same day Otero’s home was hit.

Still, after everything, this family is happy no one was hurt.

“Very heavy and very damaging. I mean, this lands on anybody or any structure will [be] completely destroyed. We got super lucky,” said Otero.

NASA officials said they plan to analyze this object at the Kennedy Space Center to figure out its origin.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.