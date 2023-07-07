PONCE INLET, Fla. (WSVN) — It took a team effort to save a manatee stranded on a Florida beach.

More than a dozen people put in the back-breaking work to carry the sea cow to a truck in Ponce Inlet, near Daytona Beach, Wednesday afternoon.

Body camera video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office captured rescuers as they carried the marine mammal into the back of the truck.

It was no easy feat. Adult manatees weigh around 1,000 pounds.

The manatee was driven to the SeaWorld Manatee Rehabilitation Center, where it is now receiving care.

