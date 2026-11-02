MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens went claw-to-claw for a sea-food showdown in the Florida Keys.

Forty-two competitors gathered for the 15th Annual Stone Crab Eating Contest at Keys Fisheries in Marathon Saturday.

Those contestants had to crack and eat 25 fresh stone crab claws as quickly as possible.

Timothy Sadowsky from Cooper City finished in first place with a time of 16 minutes and 39 seconds.

“The secret to winning is cracking as quick as possible,” said Sadowsky. “I practice by not eating the night before, and I also bought 10 pounds of stone crab a couple days before the contest to practice on.”

The event marked the start of stone crab season in the Florida Keys.

This year, proceeds will benefit education and childcare for local families.

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