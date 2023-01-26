(WSVN) - State Representative Mike Caruso, who represents a portion of West Palm Beach, is combatting hate.

On Thursday, he is announcing a new bill that would classify certain antisemitic acts as hate crimes.

The legislation would also increase the penalties for these crimes to the level of a felony offense.

Many antisemitic acts have been been in Boca Raton and West Palm Beach in the past few months.

