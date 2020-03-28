State of Florida sends Public Safety Alert

Florida issued a statewide push alert urging people 65 and over or those with medical conditions to stay inside. The alert also encouraged those to practice social distancing.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned that the push alert was going to be sent during a press conference Saturday afternoon. The push alert reiterates the Public Health Advisory that the Florida Surgeon General issued earlier.

The Governor urged those 65 and over or those with medical conditions “to use this time to protect yourselves.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.