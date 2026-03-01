(WSVN) - The State of Florida cut access to HIV medications for thousands of residents Sunday.

“The agency that is primarily responsible to prevent the spread of communicable disease declared an emergency so that it could stop treating people who have one, who have HIV and AIDS.” said a spokesperson from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The Florida Department of Health said that budget shortfalls forced the emergency ruling.

However, advocates as well as the AHF challenged the move in court, warning that many now face an immediate loss of insurance subsidies and medication access.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.