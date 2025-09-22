ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — State investigators looking into the death of a 32-year-old man after he rode on a Universal Orlando Resort roller coaster said Monday that their initial findings align with that of the theme park’s leaders who say the ride was working correctly.

Investigators with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services monitored tests of the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe last week and reviewed the results before reaching that preliminary conclusion, but the investigation is continuing, department spokesperson Aaron Keller said in an email.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was pronounced dead last Wednesday at a hospital after riding the dual-launch coaster, which reaches speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph). Zavala’s longtime girlfriend, who was with him, told deputies that he had a preexisting spinal condition, used a wheelchair and was taking medication, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The medical examiner for the Orlando area ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt impact injuries and said the manner of death was an accident.

Karen Irwin, Universal Orlando Resort’s president, said in an email to workers that internal findings showed that ride systems functioned as they should have, equipment was intact during the ride and that Universal workers followed the proper procedures.

The roller coaster remains closed to the public as Universal conducted a comprehensive review of the ride with its manufacturer, Irwin said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.