COCOA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for a 9-year-old boy.

Josiah Sanders was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 1000th block of West King Street in Cocoa, Florida, wearing a teal school uniform polo with a yellow logo on the left side and khaki shorts or pants as seen in the image below.

The boy stands at 5 feet tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 100 lbs. Sanders is known to have a gap between his two front teeth.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this boy is urged to contact FDLE or the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7621 or 911.

