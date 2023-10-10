GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Multiple attendees at a pro-Israel vigil were trampled Monday night when a person fainted, sparking chaos among the crowd.

Approximately 1,000 people had gathered at the University of Florida for a solemn candlelight vigil in support of Israel when the terrifying incident occurred.

Witnesses described the moment when a sudden and unexpected fall sent ripples of panic through the event.

“Everyone start running [and] when everyone start running it was like a huge panic,” said Noam Levi, who attended the prayer vigil.

The sound of the fall reportedly startled the crowd, leading to a stampede that left dozens injured.

“I asked people what happened because I heard only the noise of the scream, then one friend of mine told me he heard a shooting, run — so everyone thought it was a gun shooting,” added Levi.

The injuries sustained during the stampede varied in severity, ranging from broken bones and concussions to minor cuts and scrapes. Fortunately, there have been no reports of life-threatening injuries among the victims.

Local law enforcement authorities responded to the scene and initiated medical assistance. The injured receive medical treatment at a hospital in Gainesville.

According to the university, the chaos all started after someone fainted, scaring dozens in the crowd.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.