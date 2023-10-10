GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Multiple attendees at a pro-Israel memoria were trampled Monday night when a person fainted, sparking chaos among the crowd.

Approximately 1,000 people had gathered at the University of Florida for a solemn candlelight vigil in support of Israel when the terrifying incident occurred.

Witnesses described the moment when a sudden and unexpected fall sent ripples of panic through the event. The sound of the fall reportedly startled the crowd, leading to a stampede that left dozens injured.

The injuries sustained during the stampede varied in severity, ranging from broken bones and concussions to minor cuts and scrapes. Fortunately, there have been no reports of life-threatening injuries among the victims.

Local law enforcement authorities responded to the scene and initiated medical assistance. They have confirmed that there is no indication of malicious intent behind the incident.

As the injured receive medical treatment at a hospital in Gainesville, questions surrounding the circumstances of the fainting incident and the subsequent stampede remain.

University officials, along with law enforcement, are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the tragedy.

