MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A team at Dolphin Research Center jumped into action to save a manatee mother and her calf from danger.

The staff spotted the mother manatee with a fishing line cutting into her flipper in Marathon.

Crews said the injury to the mother’s flipper was deep and her calf stayed right by her side.

They removed the line, treated the wound and were able to release both the mother and baby back into the wild on the same day.

Experts called the incident a close call and said it is a reminder to always dispose of fishing gear properly.

The Dolphin Research Center said if you see an injured manatee, call wildlife officials right away.

