ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — Hurricane Idalia, a powerful Category 3 storm, unleashed its fury upon the Sunshine State, wreaking havoc from central to northern Florida. The aftermath has left thousands of residents in desperate need of assistance as they grapple with the widespread destruction in the wake of this natural disaster.

In St. Petersburg, several homes bore the brunt of Idalia’s wrath, with extensive damage and flooding that has left residents in a state of distress.

Theresa Rae Gay and her husband, like many others in Florida’s Big Bend region, spent their weekend salvaging what they could from their home. Rae Gay illustrated the extent of the damage sustained by many.

“We know that the drywall and the baseboards are toast. That’s gone and that has to go. I guess the next step is learning what else is not going to make it. The washing machine doesn’t work, the dishwasher doesn’t work,” she said.

Ruined possessions and flooded floors have become a devastating reality for countless Floridians in the path of Hurricane Idalia. The storm’s ferocity left a trail of destruction that will take time and resources to recover from.

The situation in Pinellas County took a positive turn as it joined a growing list of counties in the area eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. For Ali Pratt and her family, this was welcome news after discovering their hurricane insurance would not cover the extensive flooding.

“When we rented here, we knew this was a flood zone and we did our due diligence in saying, hey, we need to make sure we have flood insurance. And the woman that I spoke to initially said with renters, you don’t have to worry about that. The hurricane insurance covers it. I said, ‘I’m not sure about that,'” Pratt recalled.

President Biden took action on Friday by requesting an additional $4 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to address the growing list of natural disasters affecting the nation. On Saturday, he made his way to the Big Bend region, surveying the extensive damage and pledging federal support.

However, concerns persist among some residents about what FEMA will and won’t cover.

“Right now, my biggest struggle is FEMA saying they will not pay to replace the tile. Their position is that it’s an impervious product. Unfortunately, I’ve got 1980s terracotta tile, which is absolutely pervious. So our big battle is, are they willing to pay for the replacement for 69 square foot of flooring? At this point, they said no,” said St. Petersburg resident, Matthew Bader.

Another St. Petersburg resident, Grace Kremer, said she still has water in her house as she waits for FEMA to arrive for guidance on what to do next.

“So I’m waiting for FEMA to get out here to let me know what I can claim or what I can do. Give me some leadership,” she said.

As the affected communities await FEMA’s response, the arduous process of rebuilding and getting their lives back on track continues.

FEMA disaster assistance may include financial aid, temporary housing, and coverage for other expenses caused by the devastating storm, offering a glimmer of hope for those who have suffered the brunt of Hurricane Idalia’s fury.

