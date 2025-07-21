A St. Petersburg Police officer had to use a palm frond to fend off an angry duck while he attempted to escort the family across a busy street.

The officer spotted the family of ducks trying to cross a highway and jumped into action.

“Let’s go, come on. Let’s go, come on,” the officer is heard telling the ducks.

As he picks up the palm frond, one of the adult ducks takes offense to the action, spreading its wings out and lunging at the officer.

The officer then used the palm frond to keep the angered bird at a safe distance and keep the family moving across the road.

After the ducks made it safely across the street, the officer tossed the palm frond to the side and made his way back to his cruiser to allow traffic to pass through again.

