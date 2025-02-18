ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — In support of the city’s LGBTQ community, Saint Petersburg hosted ‘Winter Pride,’ its first biannual pride celebration, on Sunday.

“About a year ago, we started talking about the need to have something in the winter,” said Rob Hall, the event’s Executive Director. “We have a lot of people that travel outside of the state for different prides, and we want to make St. Petersburg a destination year-round.”

The Winter Pride Festival will host several events, including a Pelican Ball, a drag race and concert, and a street festival.

“Celebration, acceptance, community, and it’s with our peers. It’s with our friends. It’s with our family. It’s with our allies,” said Hall. “We have so much love and support in this community. It’s an opportunity to bring everybody together to celebrate at once.”

According to Hall, the celebration comes at a time he feels is challenging, politically, for the LGBTQ community.

“We know the direction that things are going, and it’s not beneficial for us,” said Hall. “What we need to do now more than ever is come together, stand strong, and make our voices heard throughout the entire country. We’re trying to do our part here in St. Petersburg. We, as a community, are accepting of everybody. You are welcomed here. You are loved. And we want people to feel that year-round.”

Saint Petersburg is one of the top LGBTQ destinations in the country.

‘Winter Pride’ will take place until Feb. 23.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.