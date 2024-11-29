ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – It’s been seven weeks since Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida. But for some St. Lucie residents, the memories of the destruction it caused remain alive.

The storm covered their streets in debris and it’s been a tough road, but somehow, residents have found the strength to move forward.

During Thanksgiving in a town in St. Lucie County, the holiday felt different.

“First thing in the morning, we come outside and we see that,” said Mark Cain, an Indian River Estates resident.

“You can’t ignore it,” Kim Cain said.

Mark and his wife Kim lost their home in the tornado outbreak.

“There’s no roof as you can see,” Kim said.

Week by week, they’ve been picking up the pieces.

“So this is our home,” said

The couple recently moved into a camper in their backyard as they gear up to fix their home.

“It’s like were home, sort of,” Kim said.

And the Cain’s aren’t the only ones who have dealt with loss.

“We were having Thanksgiving breakfast this morning with my father and we were still replaying it,” said Fallon Porcelli, an Indian River Estates resident:

The Porcelli’s have holes in their roof.

“We’re nowhere near being able to host or anything like that, so were thankful that people are opening up their homes for us to go spend time with them,” she said.

They’re now making the best of a tough situation.

“We’re beyond thankful for where we are today and that we’re all here together,” he said.

“So this is our home,” Kim said.

Families are now moving past the devastation.

“We are getting back to routine,” Kim said. “The only thing I miss is that Thanksgiving is something that I would cook,” she said.

But even in their small camper, Kim found a way.

“I do a lot in here,” she said. “I don’t let it deter me.”

She continues making her Thanksgiving stuffing.

“Ready for Thanksgiving,” she said. “Betty Crocker.”

Several residents are showing resilience during their toughest of times.

In 2024, Florida was hit by three different hurricanes: Debby, Helene and Milton.

The end of the hurricane season is Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.