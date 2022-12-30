(WSVN) - A 10-year-old Port St. Lucie boy is getting his Christmas wish granted after a U.S. Postal Service worker noticed his letter.

Santa exceeded expectations with the help of the community.

Camron King played with some new toys he got for Christmas after his cousin Layla helped him write a letter to Ol’ Saint Nick.

“[I got] a bow and arrow, and a lightsaber,” said the 10-year-old.

Camron mentioned in his letter that he no longer wanted to be bullied and that caught the attention of Brittany Giles, who was sorting through these letters mailed to the post office.

“I cried. I knew that I had to meet this child. I don’t think I’ve cried so much in my life,” said Giles.

Camron’s mother Amy said he was born without a left hand.

“They did tell us when he was a baby, around six months that he wouldn’t be able to walk, but obviously as you see now he’s walking, he’s overcome a lot of different obstacles, so he’s my little miracle baby,” said Amy.

So Giles decided to join forces with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office to gather Christmas gifts.

“You want to do what you can to help any child in that type of situation,” said Giles.

Deputy Ethan Kirk recalled the moments they delivered the gifts to Camron.

“[We] pulled all the gifts that we have bought for him out of the car, walked out, walked to the front door, he answers the front door, and his face is just completely blank. He was super shocked,” said Kirk.

This memory was more than just a gift for Camron’s family.

“As a mother it touched me too, because of the content of you know him wanting the whole family together and you know, the bullying and things like that. He’s grown up with different disabilities, and different things, he’s not like every other kid, so it really touched me when I saw that,” said Amy.

It’s a special connection of community members showing Camron they are there for him.

“[I] asked him if there’s anything I can do for him, whether it’s going to his school, talking with his school resource deputy, and just trying to figure out a plan and try to get [the bullying] stopped,” said Kirk.

Camron thanked everyone who brought him gifts and wished them all a happy holiday.

