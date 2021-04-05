Splintered wood nearly misses driver who crashed into Delray Beach fence

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a close call for a driver who crashed into a wooden fence in Delray Beach.

According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the motorist came within inches from injury after he lost control of his vehicle while leaving Lake Ida Park, Sunday.

Officials said a splintered piece of wood pierced his car through the wheel well before it came to rest against his leg, nearly missing him.

