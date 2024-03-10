(CNN) — Florida law enforcement officials say they are working to help free a sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice, Florida.

The whale is beached “on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park,” Venice police said in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

Police closed the entrance to Service Club Park as teams from Mote Marine Laboratory and the Florida Wildlife Commission work to assess the whale.

Access to the beach has been restricted.

Police and members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were assisting wildlife workers with the whale, which was still alive as of Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Wildlife Commission’s website, sperm whales are the largest toothed whale species, with females growing up to 36 feet long and males up to 52 feet.

They can be found in all major oceans but faced population decline due to harvesting by humans until whaling was halted in 1988. Sperm whales are now protected as an endangered species, the website says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.