FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A spearfisherman died after being struck by a hit-and-run boat driver in the Florida Keys, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the waters off Mile Marker 39, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are searching for a 32-foot Contender boat with a white T-top, white hull, blue bottom paint, and twin white Mercury engines.

Anyone with information is asked to call 561-357-4200.

