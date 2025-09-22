RIVIERA BEACH, Fla.(WSVN) — A South Florida fisherman is recounting the terrifying moment he was bitten by a shark in the Bahamas.

Eddie Jarmakowicz said his fun excursion of fish catching on Aug. 16 ended in an trip to the emergency room when a shark bit him on his left wrist.

“I kind of pulled back and then pushed forward. I lost the fish I had speared and never saw the shark,” he said.

Jarmakowicz, a Riviera Beach man and avid spear fisherman, said the moment occurred when he was fishing in about 20 to 25 feet of water.

“I believe that my entire hand was in the shark’s mouth by the lacerations that came up the forearm,” he said.

Following the attack, he swam back to his dive boat and his dive friend alert the crew and authorities.

Back on the boat, his dive crew wrapped his injured wrist and prepared for the journey back to shore which took about 45 minutes.

Luckily, a local pilot offered to fly Jarmakowicz back to Florida where he was trauma-hawked to a Fort Pierce hospital.

Doctors at the hospital performed a nearly five hour surgery on the spear fisherman.

“I remember her checking my pulse in every finger to ensure I was still vascularly stable,” he said.

Doctors recounted how since the surgery, Jarmakowicz has been able to recover quickly.

“I’m just happy to see this recovery process and see we were able to restore the function of his hand. As he stated, he will need some physical therapy. If he wants to go back out and do it again, he’s going to be able to,” said trauma surgeon Dr. Aleta Paschal.

Reflecting on the incident, Jarmakowicz emphasized the importance of being vigilant on the water, especially in areas known for shark activity.

“I don’t know if there are any other steps I can take to be more safe. I’d consider that and if I was scared in the water, I’d get back on the boat and fish for the rest of my days,” he said.

Jarmakowicz’s dive friend said the shark that bit him was about six feet long.

