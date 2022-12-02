(WSVN) - A frightening sight at an Orlando fireworks store when it burst into flames.

Orange County rescue crews responded to a blaze within a warehouse unit that ignited the fireworks inside.

At least seven people were transported to the hospital with injuries; one of them was a child.

Fire rescue was able to contain the flames, but the cause is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.