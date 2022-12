CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — It was another successful liftoff for SpaceX.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Wednesday morning, carrying 54 upgraded Starlink internet satellites.

This marks the company’s 60th launch of the year.

SpaceX is now able to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add more capacity to the network.

