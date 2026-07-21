CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket had a successful launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday.

The rocket will act as a space mechanic, equipped with robotic arms to inspect, repair and install life-extending jetpacks on older satellites in orbit.

They are designed to take over propulsion and steering, allowing a satellite to operate for up to eight additional years.

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