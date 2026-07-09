CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — SpaceX broke barriers as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral on Thursday.

“Four, three, two, one. Ignition, and liftoff,” said the launch commentator.

The launch broke a record when it deployed the Falcon 9 booster for the 36th time.

The cargo included 29 broadband internet satellites to add to the company’s growing low-Earth-orbit constellation.

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