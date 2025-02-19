CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A collaboration successfully lifted off the ground as SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral.

Carrying 23 Starlinks, the rocket’s first stage made its descent back to Earth off the coast of SpaceX’s new partner, the Bahamas.

The launch set a new record for reusability in its 26th liftoff.

It is the first international landing in the Bahamas.

