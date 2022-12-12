FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Southwest Florida family hopes that their yearly tradition brightens up the world for other families going through tough times.

These twinkling lights can be seen for miles in Fort Myers.

“I don’t think a lot of people like to take the time to put up all these cool lights, so I think it’s really cool they were able to do this,” said Adlei, a child.

The McQuade family starts setting up about six weeks in advance before opening their gates, which many look forward to.

“Adds to the Christmas festivities for the community, and for a lot of people there are so many different stories that we hear about how much this is meant to different families and how they’ve been bringing your kids here since they were literally weeks old,” David McQuade said.

But for McQuade and his family, it is about more than just the Christmas carols and glistening lights.

“In past years, we’ve sponsored families that have had children battling cancer,” McQuade said.

This year, they worked with a Southwest Florida organization to find the perfect family to sponsor.

“Nicole and her family, she has three children, a Fort Myers family, and we wanted them to not have to worry about anything this Christmas, we wanted them to have tons of gifts and we wanted them to have dinner” said Angela Melvin, Valerie’s House founder and CEO.

She said it was a tough decision picking a family.

“So many families could benefit from any kind of financial assistance, especially at this time of year,” Melvin said.

The homeowner said that he wishes he could help everyone, but hopes to at least touch one person’s life for now.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.