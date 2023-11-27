SOUTHWEST FLORIDA (WSVN) — In a feathered spectacle captured by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, a momentous event unfolded Friday night in North Fort Myers as eagle F23 laid her first egg of the season.

The live eagle cam, renowned for documenting the comings and goings of several eagles over the years, now provides viewers with a front-row seat to witness the hatching journey.

The expectant parents, newly-mated eagles M15 and F23, face an average wait of 35 days until the anticipated hatching. Officials said the odds were against them, but nature and instinct have prevailed.

While the first egg brings joy to the Southwest Florida Bald Eagle Nest, it remains uncertain whether F23 will lay another.

For now, viewers can tune into the live eagle cam for a captivating glimpse into the world of these majestic birds as they embark on the journey of parenthood.

