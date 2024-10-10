Relief crews from South Florida are en route to the hardest hit areas in Florida after Hurricane Milton tore through the state.

South Florida support was already on the ground as many local first responders deployed on Wednesday to aid in the recovery and relief effort.

On Thursday, search and rescue missions were happening all along Florida’s west coast.

As several coastal communities look to survey the damage and pick up the pieces, there’s some South Florida support that is already at work.

Miami-Dade’s Florida Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue is at the ready and deployed from South Florida early Wednesday ahead of Milton’s might.

The large team of first responders was in place, and although Milton’s wrath was strong, the support those coastal communities are now receiving is even stronger.

