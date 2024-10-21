(WSVN) - A South Florida photographer, who spent decades showing off Florida’s wild side and is focused on efforts to keep it beautiful, received a high honor.

Clyde Butcher, a wilderness photographer since 1986, was recognized on Monday afternoon at the White House. The 82-year-old was one of many artists awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden.

It’s the top honor an artist can receive in the United States.

“You’ve broken barriers, you’ve blazed new trails. You’ve redefined culture. You’re the truth-tellers, the bridge builders, the change seekers and above all you’re the masters of your craft who have made us a better American with all you’ve done,” said President Biden.

Butcher is a strong advocate for conserving Florida’s swamps like Big Cypress National Preserve.

His work is viewable in three galleries across the state.

