Monday marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day, formerly known as Columbus Day, a federal holiday that honors the Native inhabitants of America prior to Christopher Columbus’ arrival in 1492.

This year, the Florida House passed a bill formally recognizing this significant day. In Miami-Dade County, it is celebrated as “Miccosukee Day.”

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, most major banks, federal offices, and the stock market will be closed. However, for those awaiting deliveries, FedEx and UPS are still making deliveries as usual.

In the local context, Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools remain open for the day. In contrast, Monroe County schools are closed, allowing students and educators to observe this important occasion.

As the nation commemorates Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it serves as a reminder of the rich cultural heritage of Native Americans and their enduring contributions to American society.

