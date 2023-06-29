DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — In Delray Beach, there is a pizza shop that stands out not for its square shape, but for the man behind the pan.

Meet Jordan Thomas, the mastermind behind Twisted Tomato, where slices are cuts and pies are trays.

Inspired by his Pennsylvania hometown, where he tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Adrienne Thomas, Jordan created this unique Old Forge-style pizza. However, his journey to culinary success was not without immense challenges.

A month after their wedding, Jordan lost his sight due to a battle with large non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma, crushing his optic nerve permanently.

A former firefighter dedicated to saving lives, Jordan had to resign from his beloved profession when he became legally blind.

Adrienne, his wife, had to step in to assist with his chemo treatments, putting her own dreams on hold.

But Jordan’s fighting spirit prevailed, and he emerged victorious in his battle against cancer. Fueled by determination, he decided to pursue his long-held dream of opening a restaurant.

“I’m like, that’s it, we’re out of here. I’m opening that restaurant,” Jordan said.

Adrienne, his wife and co-owner, described him as her personal superhero. “He’s my best friend, and I do support him 100% through everything,” she said.

Twisted Tomato quickly became a sensation in Delray Beach.

Despite being visually impaired, Jordan took on the role of the sole pizza maker, delighting customers with his skill and passion.

Reflecting on his journey, Jordan’s eyes welled up with emotion. “I get choked up thinking about it. I have so many people who come in here to try the pizza or call or they want to buy it just to donate,” he shared.

Gratitude for the support he received during his difficult times prompted Jordan and his family to give back. For every pizza sold at Twisted Tomato, one dollar is donated. Fifty cents goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a cause close to Jordan’s heart, while the other fifty cents goes to the American Foundation for the Blind.

