PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a brutal attack at a Palm Beach Gardens golf course, according to authorities.

Authorities say Junior Boucher, of West Palm Beach, struck the victim repeatedly with a golf club, ultimately killing him in an unprovoked assault witnessed by multiple individuals.

According to police, Boucher attacked the victim on hole one of Sandhill Crane Golf Club, near a body of water, around 1:22 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing the victim scream, “he’s trying to kill me,” as Boucher chased him with a golf club, according to the arrest report.

The two men fell to the ground during the altercation, and Boucher continued to strike the victim in the head with the club, the report states.

Boucher allegedly retrieved a second golf club and continued the assault, forcing the victim toward the pond.

Once in the water, Boucher reportedly jumped on top of the victim, choking him, before striking him several more times with the club.

Witnesses reportedly saw Boucher leave the scene after the attack, stripping off his clothes and walking away.

Police apprehended him after he fled, using a Taser to subdue him.

The victim was pulled from the pond but was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple head injuries.

