(WSVN) - AP of South Florida, LLC, an insurance brokerage company, has agreed to plead guilty for its role in an Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment fraud scheme. The scheme resulted in $141.5 million in unwarranted federal subsidies.

The Department of Justice announced the case today in Washington, alongside a parallel civil resolution where AssuredPartners, Inc., APSF’s then-parent company, agreed to pay $135 million to resolve allegations of False Claims Act violations.

APSF, through its highest-ranking executives, preyed on thousands of vulnerable consumers to fraudulently enroll them into fully subsidized ACA plans. AssuredPartners, Inc., a national partnership of insurance brokers, agreed to the civil payment for submitting fraudulent ACA health insurance plan applications.

AssuredPartners, Inc., was not charged in the criminal information related to the scheme.

The Department of Justice announced this case and two others as part of President Donald Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche spoke at a press conference in Washington regarding the cases. Blanche serves as the Acting Attorney General and emphasized the Department of Justice’s commitment to combating fraud.

“Thanks to the leadership of Trump, the Department, working closely with the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, is supercharging efforts to take down every fraudster and bring them to justice,” Blanche said. “In one day, the Department prosecuted the theft of a half-billion in taxpayer dollars. All those ripping off the American people are on notice.”

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