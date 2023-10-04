PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida attorney pleaded guilty in federal court to the possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Michael Thomas Dolce, 54, confessed to downloading explicit content, featuring prepubescent children, onto his personal laptop at his West Palm Beach apartment, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release.

Court records reveal that the Palm Beach Gardens attorney utilized peer-to-peer software to search for and download illegal materials. Nearly 2,000 images and videos were recovered from Dolce’s laptop. Forensic evidence confirmed that he was in the process of downloading additional child pornography files when law enforcement seized his laptop during the execution of a federal search warrant.

Sentencing for Dolce is set for Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. He faces a potential prison term of up to 20 years, a lifetime of supervised release, and restitution payments to his victims.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.