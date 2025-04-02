TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Monday after deputies say he crawled under a stall in a Florida Keys McDonald’s restroom and groped a female employee.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. at the McDonald’s in Tavernier.

A female worker told deputies that while she was cleaning the women’s restroom, a man crawled under a stall and grabbed her breasts.

The suspect, identified as William Barney Weems, 57, of Columbia, South Carolina, admitted to intentionally grabbing the woman, authorities said.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and taken to jail.

No injuries were reported.

