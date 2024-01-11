TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bipartisan bill focused on teen’s social media use moved forward in a Florida legislative committee on Thursday.

The bill, supported by lawmakers in both parties, would ban the creation of new social media accounts by anyone under the age of 16.

“Social media companies must terminate the existing accounts of anyone under 16,” said State Rep. Tyler Sirois (R-Cocoa Beach)

Bills restricting social media use have been passed in several states and have seen mixed results in court. But that didn’t stop Florida lawmakers to forge ahead with the plan.

“I see how children are introduced to criminal offenses, how children are harmed,” said State Rep. Michele Rayner (D-St. Petersburg), who is a co-sponsor of the legislation.

The bill under consideration also prohibits the decision of a parent to open up their child’s social media account.

“It just contradicts how parents make decisions for their child,” said State Rep. Ashley Gantt (D-Miami), who is opposed to the bill.

Even with some opposition by members, the bill passed the legislative hurdle and will continue on.

If the bill passes both chambers of the legislature and is signed by Florida Governor Ron Desantis, it would go into effect in the beginning of July.

Another bill that faces a rockier road than social media is healthcare reform.

Marquis Moore, a resident of Miami Gardens, suffers from a blood disorder that causes fainting spells, and as a single adult, he doesn’t qualify for Medicaid.

Moore said that he lost his job in construction two years ago and now works as a handyman.

“I’m not able to keep up with my medical appointments, and the checkups I need,” said Moore.

Democrats in the legislature want to accept federal money to expand Medicaid.

“Florida would recover approximately $4.4 billion each year so these individuals can be covered,” said State Rep. Dotie Joseph (D-North Miami).

But Republicans, who hold the majority in the chamber, are not backing the idea.

“What’s the point if you don’t have enough health care providers, nurses, doctors, and technicians?” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples).

Instead of expanding Medicaid, Passidomo is pushing a plan to attract healthcare workers to Florida and improving access.

Moore said his message to Tallahassee is to come up with something to reform the system.

“People won’t have that burden or fear upon them,” said Moore.

Florida Democrats criticized Passidomo’s comments on healthcare but she said she is focused on pushing through her version of a bill that she said would help increase healthcare coverage for Floridians.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.