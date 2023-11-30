ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) – Dopey, one of the beloved Seven Dwarfs, took the phrase “arm to arm” quite literally during a comical escapade on the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom.

A viral TikTok video captured the whimsical theft that unfolded during the iconic re-enactment scene of “The Silly Song” dance.

In the video, an unexpected twist revealed Dopey holding a missing arm of Snow White, turning the scene into a laughter-inducing spectacle.

The amusement was short-lived as the ride was temporarily shut down following the unexpected improvisation.

Despite the hiccup, it appears Snow White knows how to “hand”le a missing arm with grace and style.

